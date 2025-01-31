Todd leads Arkansas State against Texas State after 25-point showing

Arkansas State Red Wolves (17-5, 8-2 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (12-10, 5-5 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Saturday,…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (17-5, 8-2 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (12-10, 5-5 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State visits Texas State after Taryn Todd scored 25 points in Arkansas State’s 81-68 win over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Bobcats have gone 7-2 at home. Texas State is ninth in the Sun Belt in team defense, allowing 72.0 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Red Wolves are 8-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State ranks fourth in the Sun Belt scoring 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Kobe Julien averaging 6.6.

Texas State averages 76.8 points, 7.7 more per game than the 69.1 Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State averages 6.6 more points per game (78.6) than Texas State allows (72.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylan Pope is scoring 15.5 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Bobcats. Coleton Benson is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games.

Terrance Ford Jr. is averaging 7.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Red Wolves. Todd is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

