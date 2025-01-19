Todd and Boston College host Syracuse

Syracuse Orange (7-10, 1-5 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (11-8, 2-4 ACC) Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston…

Syracuse Orange (7-10, 1-5 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (11-8, 2-4 ACC)

Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College takes on Syracuse after T’Yana Todd scored 29 points in Boston College’s 83-79 win over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Eagles have gone 8-2 in home games. Boston College averages 73.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Orange are 1-5 in conference matchups. Syracuse ranks second in the ACC with 13.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyra Wood averaging 3.3.

Boston College is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 41.9% Syracuse allows to opponents. Syracuse averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Boston College gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Todd averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 48.3% from beyond the arc.

Dominique Camp is averaging 4.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Orange.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Orange: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.