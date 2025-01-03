Timberlake and the Bryant Bulldogs host conference foe Maine

Maine Black Bears (8-7) at Bryant Bulldogs (6-9) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant takes on…

Maine Black Bears (8-7) at Bryant Bulldogs (6-9)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant takes on Maine in a matchup of America East teams.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 on their home court. Bryant is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Black Bears are 3-6 in road games. Maine is ninth in the America East with 29.0 rebounds per game led by Quion Burns averaging 6.1.

Bryant averages 82.7 points, 16.2 more per game than the 66.5 Maine gives up. Maine averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Bryant gives up.

The Bulldogs and Black Bears square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Pinzon is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

AJ Lopez is scoring 13.3 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Black Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 81.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Black Bears: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 26.5 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

