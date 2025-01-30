Tim Moore Jr. totals 24 points 15 rebounds to power NJIT to 83-62 romp over UMass Lowell

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tim Moore Jr. finished with 24 points and 15 rebounds to propel NJIT to an 83-62…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tim Moore Jr. finished with 24 points and 15 rebounds to propel NJIT to an 83-62 victory UMass Lowell on Thursday night.

Tariq Francis made three 3-pointers and scored 21 for the Highlanders (5-17, 2-5 America East Conference). Sebastian Robinson added 15 points and seven assists.

The River Hawks (14-8, 3-4) were led by Quinton Mincey’s 18 points. Martin Somerville had 15 points and seven rebounds. Max Brooks pitched in with 11 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.