Tillis and UC Irvine host UC Riverside

UC Riverside Highlanders (10-5, 3-0 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (12-2, 2-0 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine takes on UC Riverside after Devin Tillis scored 25 points in UC Irvine’s 98-89 overtime victory against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Anteaters have gone 3-0 at home. UC Irvine is third in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.9 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

The Highlanders are 3-0 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside is seventh in the Big West scoring 72.5 points per game and is shooting 42.1%.

UC Irvine averages 74.8 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 71.5 UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of UC Irvine have averaged.

The Anteaters and Highlanders square off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hohn is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, while averaging 11.6 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals.

Barrington Hargress is averaging 19.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Highlanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.