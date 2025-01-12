Tice, Quinnipiac Bobcats square off against the Iona Gaels

Quinnipiac Bobcats (8-8, 4-1 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (5-11, 2-3 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (8-8, 4-1 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (5-11, 2-3 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Amarri Tice and Quinnipiac take on Dejour Reaves and Iona in MAAC action Sunday.

The Gaels are 2-4 in home games. Iona gives up 72.8 points and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

The Bobcats are 4-1 against conference opponents. Quinnipiac is fourth in the MAAC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Paul Otieno averaging 4.1.

Iona averages 66.8 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 70.6 Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac’s 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points lower than Iona has given up to its opponents (47.5%).

The Gaels and Bobcats meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reaves averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc.

Tice is averaging 14.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.8 steals for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

