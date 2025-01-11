Tice and the Quinnipiac Bobcats visit conference foe Iona

Quinnipiac Bobcats (8-8, 4-1 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (5-11, 2-3 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (8-8, 4-1 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (5-11, 2-3 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dejour Reaves and Iona host Amarri Tice and Quinnipiac in MAAC play.

The Gaels are 2-4 in home games. Iona allows 72.8 points and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

The Bobcats are 4-1 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac is fifth in the MAAC scoring 70.1 points per game and is shooting 40.0%.

Iona’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac’s 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points lower than Iona has given up to its opponents (47.5%).

The Gaels and Bobcats square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reaves is shooting 41.0% and averaging 15.5 points for the Gaels.

Savion Lewis is averaging 5.2 points, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.