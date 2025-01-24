Threatt leads Weber State against Sacramento State after 22-point performance

Weber State Wildcats (7-13, 1-5 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-13, 2-4 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (7-13, 1-5 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-13, 2-4 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State visits Sacramento State after Blaise Threatt scored 22 points in Weber State’s 74-56 loss to the Portland State Vikings.

The Hornets have gone 5-6 at home. Sacramento State is 3-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wildcats are 1-5 in Big Sky play. Weber State ranks seventh in the Big Sky scoring 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Threatt averaging 9.2.

Sacramento State scores 66.2 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 71.4 Weber State gives up. Weber State averages 7.9 more points per game (74.3) than Sacramento State allows (66.4).

The Hornets and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Holt is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Hornets. Julian Vaughns is averaging 10.7 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Threatt is averaging 17.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Wildcats. Miguel Tomley is averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

