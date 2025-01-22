Threatt and the Weber State Wildcats take on conference foe Portland State

Weber State Wildcats (7-12, 1-4 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (11-7, 3-2 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (7-12, 1-4 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (11-7, 3-2 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Qiant Myers and Portland State host Blaise Threatt and Weber State in Big Sky action.

The Vikings are 6-1 in home games. Portland State ranks second in college basketball with 43.8 points in the paint led by Terri Miller Jr. averaging 8.7.

The Wildcats are 1-4 in Big Sky play. Weber State averages 75.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

Portland State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Weber State allows. Weber State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Portland State gives up.

The Vikings and Wildcats square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myers is averaging 8.6 points and 6.9 assists for the Vikings. Jaylin Henderson is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Threatt is averaging 16.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals for the Wildcats. Vasilije Vucinic is averaging 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 74.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

