Thornton leads Ohio State against No. 18 Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -1.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State takes on No. 18 Michigan State after Bruce Thornton scored 33 points in Ohio State’s 103-83 win against the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Buckeyes are 7-1 on their home court. Ohio State ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 37.4 points per game in the paint led by Devin Royal averaging 9.8.

The Spartans have gone 2-0 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State ranks ninth in college basketball with 38.7 rebounds per game. Jaxon Kohler leads the Spartans with 8.4.

Ohio State scores 82.8 points, 15.7 more per game than the 67.1 Michigan State gives up. Michigan State averages 12.2 more points per game (82.0) than Ohio State gives up (69.8).

The Buckeyes and Spartans match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thornton is averaging 17.4 points and 4.8 assists for the Buckeyes.

Jaden is averaging 13.6 points for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 85.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 82.0 points, 38.0 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

