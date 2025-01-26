Thornton and the Prairie View A&M Panthers visit conference foe Alabama A&M

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-11, 2-5 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (11-7, 4-2 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-11, 2-5 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (11-7, 4-2 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alisha Wilson and Alabama A&M host Nyam Thornton and Prairie View A&M in SWAC action.

The Bulldogs are 4-3 on their home court. Alabama A&M ranks sixth in the SWAC with 11.0 assists per game led by Jaiyah Harris-Smith averaging 3.9.

The Panthers are 2-5 against conference opponents. Prairie View A&M is fifth in the SWAC scoring 62.5 points per game and is shooting 40.0%.

Alabama A&M’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M has shot at a 40.0% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points below the 41.6% shooting opponents of Alabama A&M have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Panthers square off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 10.3 points, 10 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Bulldogs. Mailyn Wilkerson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ash’a Thompson is averaging 8.1 points for the Panthers. Crystal Schultz is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 64.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 10.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 58.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

