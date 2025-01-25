Thompson’s 23 lead Stetson over Bellarmine 81-76

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Treyton Thompson’s 23 points helped Stetson defeat Bellarmine 81-76 on Saturday. Thompson added seven rebounds for…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Treyton Thompson’s 23 points helped Stetson defeat Bellarmine 81-76 on Saturday.

Thompson added seven rebounds for the Hatters (7-14, 5-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Mehki added 17 points while shooting 4 for 15 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds and five assists. Jordan Wood shot 4 for 9 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

Jack Karasinski led the Knights (3-18, 0-8) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Kenyon Goodin added 14 points for Bellarmine. Billy Smith had 14 points, four assists and two steals. The loss was the Knights’ 11th straight.

Stetson plays Wednesday against North Florida on the road, and Bellarmine visits Austin Peay on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.