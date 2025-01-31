Thompson leads Old Dominion against JMU after 21-point game

James Madison Dukes (18-4, 10-0 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (14-8, 6-4 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

James Madison Dukes (18-4, 10-0 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (14-8, 6-4 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts JMU after Kelsey Thompson scored 21 points in Old Dominion’s 66-62 loss to the Georgia State Panthers.

The Monarchs are 8-4 in home games. Old Dominion has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dukes are 10-0 in conference games. JMU ranks second in the Sun Belt with 28.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Peyton McDaniel averaging 6.5.

Old Dominion scores 66.0 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 62.3 JMU gives up. JMU has shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 38.3% shooting opponents of Old Dominion have averaged.

The Monarchs and Dukes face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: En’Dya Buford is averaging 12 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.6 steals for the Monarchs. Simaru Fields is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

McDaniel is scoring 15.5 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Dukes. Kseniia Kozlova is averaging 12.4 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 53.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Dukes: 10-0, averaging 75.0 points, 40.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.