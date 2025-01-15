Thompson leads Boise State against San Jose State after 24-point performance

San Jose State Spartans (8-10, 1-4 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (12-6, 2-3 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

San Jose State Spartans (8-10, 1-4 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (12-6, 2-3 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State takes on San Jose State after Tatum Thompson scored 24 points in Boise State’s 68-62 loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Broncos have gone 8-1 in home games. Boise State ranks fifth in the MWC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Abby Muse averaging 4.3.

The Spartans are 1-4 against conference opponents. San Jose State is the MWC leader with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Djessira Diawara averaging 6.9.

Boise State averages 70.7 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 68.1 San Jose State gives up. San Jose State averages 65.4 points per game, 3.7 more than the 61.7 Boise State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natalie Pasco is scoring 12.3 points per game with 1.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Broncos.

Diawara is scoring 9.5 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

