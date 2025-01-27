Thompson, Boise State Broncos host the New Mexico Lobos

New Mexico Lobos (13-8, 6-2 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (14-7, 4-4 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Mexico Lobos (13-8, 6-2 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (14-7, 4-4 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State faces New Mexico in a matchup of MWC teams.

The Broncos have gone 10-1 in home games. Boise State is fourth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 33.3 rebounds. Abby Muse leads the Broncos with 6.7 boards.

The Lobos are 6-2 in MWC play. New Mexico leads the MWC scoring 11.1 fast break points per game.

Boise State makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than New Mexico has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). New Mexico averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Boise State allows.

The Broncos and Lobos meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary Kay Naro is averaging 3.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Broncos. Natalie Pasco is averaging 14.8 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the last 10 games.

Alyssa Hargrove is averaging 8.7 points, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals for the Lobos. Viane Cumber is averaging 18.2 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Lobos: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.