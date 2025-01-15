Thomas, Stetson Hatters take on the North Alabama Lions

Stetson Hatters (9-7, 3-1 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (7-8, 2-2 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stetson Hatters (9-7, 3-1 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (7-8, 2-2 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charity Gallegos and North Alabama host Cameron Thomas and Stetson in ASUN play Thursday.

The Lions have gone 4-3 at home. North Alabama ranks fourth in the ASUN with 13.5 assists per game led by Gallegos averaging 3.6.

The Hatters are 3-1 in conference matchups. Stetson is sixth in the ASUN allowing 66.4 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

North Alabama makes 41.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Stetson has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). Stetson averages 68.4 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 70.3 North Alabama gives up to opponents.

The Lions and Hatters match up Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallegos is scoring 13.1 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Lions.

Thomas is shooting 50.5% and averaging 17.4 points for the Hatters.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 38.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

