Thomas scores 25 as Northwestern State knocks off East Texas A&M 75-67

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Micah Thomas scored 25 points as Northwestern State beat East Texas A&M 75-67 on Saturday. Thomas…

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Micah Thomas scored 25 points as Northwestern State beat East Texas A&M 75-67 on Saturday.

Thomas shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 9 from the line for the Demons (8-8, 4-1 Southland Conference). Jon Sanders scored 12 points while going 3 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Addison Patterson had 11 points and finished 5 of 13 from the field.

Scooter Williams Jr. led the Lions (2-14, 0-5) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds and two steals. Demarco Bethea added 10 points and seven rebounds for East Texas A&M. Chris Adlam had 10 points.

Both teams next play Monday. Northwestern State visits Texas A&M-CC and East Texas A&M plays UT Rio Grande Valley on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.