Thomas scores 24, Sacred Heart beats Canisius 99-82

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Tanner Thomas had 24 points in Sacred Heart’s 99-82 victory over Canisius on Sunday.

Thomas added 11 rebounds for the Pioneers (6-8, 2-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Griffin Barrouk scored 19 points and added six rebounds. Anquan Hill shot 5 for 10 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding 11 rebounds and six assists.

Paul McMillan IV led the Golden Griffins (0-14, 0-3) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Tana Kopa added 14 points and seven assists for Canisius. Dylan Godfrey finished with 14 points. The loss is the 14th straight for the Golden Griffins.

Both teams play again on Friday. Sacred Heart hosts Merrimack and Canisius hosts Rider.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

