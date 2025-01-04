Thomas scores 18, Northwestern State knocks off Nicholls State 68-66

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Micah Thomas scored 18 points as Northwestern State beat Nicholls State 68-66 on Saturday night. Thomas…

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Micah Thomas scored 18 points as Northwestern State beat Nicholls State 68-66 on Saturday night.

Thomas shot 6 for 12 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Demons (7-7, 3-0 Southland Conference). JT Warren scored 12 points, going 4 of 7 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Addison Patterson had 11 points and shot 3 of 12 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Colonels (8-6, 2-1) were led by Michael Gray Jr., who posted 18 points. Byron Ireland added 15 points and six assists for Nicholls State. Robert Brown III also had nine points and two steals.

Both teams play again on Monday. Northwestern State hosts McNeese and Nicholls State travels to play East Texas A&M.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.