Thomas, Rhode Island Rams to host Rivera and the UMass Minutemen

UMass Minutemen (9-11, 4-3 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (14-6, 3-5 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -4.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Daniel Rivera and UMass visit Sebastian Thomas and Rhode Island in A-10 action Wednesday.

The Rams are 10-2 on their home court. Rhode Island ranks fourth in the A-10 with 35.2 points per game in the paint led by Thomas averaging 7.3.

The Minutemen are 4-3 in A-10 play. UMass has a 5-10 record against teams over .500.

Rhode Island’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game UMass gives up. UMass has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

The Rams and Minutemen square off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Fuchs is averaging six points and 7.7 rebounds for the Rams. Jamarques Lawrence is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rahsool Diggins is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Minutemen. Rivera is averaging 13.9 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Minutemen: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 38.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

