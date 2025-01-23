Thomas puts up 18 in Sacred Heart’s 93-84 win against Canisius

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tanner Thomas’ 18 points helped Sacred Heart defeat Canisius 93-84 on Thursday night. Thomas also had…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tanner Thomas’ 18 points helped Sacred Heart defeat Canisius 93-84 on Thursday night.

Thomas also had six rebounds for the Pioneers (7-12, 3-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Amiri Stewart added 16 points while shooting 6 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had five rebounds. Bryce Johnson shot 5 of 6 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Golden Griffins (2-17, 2-6) were led in scoring by Paul McMillan IV, who finished with 23 points and eight assists. Tana Kopa added 21 points and Cam Palesse put up 15.

Both teams play Saturday. Sacred Heart visits Niagara and Canisius plays Marist at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

