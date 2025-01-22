Thomas leads San Francisco against Saint Mary’s (CA) after 24-point game

San Francisco Dons (16-5, 6-2 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (16-3, 6-0 WCC) Moraga, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Francisco Dons (16-5, 6-2 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (16-3, 6-0 WCC)

Moraga, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco faces Saint Mary’s (CA) after Malik Thomas scored 24 points in San Francisco’s 81-70 victory against the Oregon State Beavers.

The Gaels are 10-1 on their home court. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks third in college basketball with 13.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Saxen averaging 4.7 offensive boards.

The Dons are 6-2 against WCC opponents. San Francisco is fifth in the WCC scoring 77.0 points per game and is shooting 47.2%.

Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.2 per game San Francisco allows. San Francisco averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) allows.

The Gaels and Dons square off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Augustas Marciulionis is scoring 14.1 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Gaels. Luke Barrett is averaging 11.7 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Thomas is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Dons. Marcus Williams is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Dons: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

