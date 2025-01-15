Thomas leads Sacred Heart against Siena after 25-point showing

Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-10, 2-3 MAAC) at Siena Saints (7-9, 2-3 MAAC) Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-10, 2-3 MAAC) at Siena Saints (7-9, 2-3 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart plays Siena after Tanner Thomas scored 25 points in Sacred Heart’s 73-71 loss to the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Saints are 3-3 in home games. Siena averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Pioneers are 2-3 against MAAC opponents. Sacred Heart ranks second in the MAAC shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

Siena is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Sacred Heart allows to opponents. Sacred Heart averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Siena gives up.

The Saints and Pioneers meet Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justice Shoats is shooting 41.3% and averaging 14.9 points for the Saints.

Mekhi Conner is averaging 8.1 points, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Pioneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

