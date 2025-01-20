Thomas leads Rhode Island against VCU after 22-point game

VCU Rams (14-4, 4-1 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (14-4, 3-3 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

VCU Rams (14-4, 4-1 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (14-4, 3-3 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts VCU after Sebastian Thomas scored 22 points in Rhode Island’s 92-90 win against the Davidson Wildcats.

The Rhode Island Rams have gone 10-1 at home. Rhode Island leads the A-10 with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by David Fuchs averaging 5.4.

The VCU Rams are 4-1 against A-10 opponents. VCU ranks fifth in the A-10 with 15.6 assists per game led by Max Shulga averaging 4.0.

Rhode Island makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than VCU has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). VCU averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Rhode Island gives up.

The Rhode Island Rams and VCU Rams face off Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Green averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rhode Island Rams, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc.

Shulga is averaging 15.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, four assists and two steals for the VCU Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rhode Island Rams: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

VCU Rams: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

