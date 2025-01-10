Thomas leads Rhode Island against Richmond after 20-point game

Rhode Island Rams (12-3, 1-2 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (7-9, 2-1 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rhode Island Rams (12-3, 1-2 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (7-9, 2-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island visits Richmond after Sebastian Thomas scored 20 points in Rhode Island’s 75-67 loss to the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Spiders have gone 4-3 in home games. Richmond is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rams are 1-2 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island is fifth in the A-10 with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Javonte Brown averaging 2.5.

Richmond is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 40.4% Rhode Island allows to opponents. Rhode Island has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Richmond have averaged.

The Spiders and Rams meet Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delonnie Hunt is shooting 42.9% and averaging 16.8 points for the Spiders.

David Green is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 15 points and 5.8 rebounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

