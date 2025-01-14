Thomas leads Rhode Island against Loyola Chicago after 23-point performance

Rhode Island Rams (13-3, 2-2 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (10-6, 1-2 A-10) Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rhode Island Rams (13-3, 2-2 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (10-6, 1-2 A-10)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island faces Loyola Chicago after Sebastian Thomas scored 23 points in Rhode Island’s 67-64 overtime win over the Richmond Spiders.

The Ramblers have gone 8-1 in home games. Loyola Chicago ranks ninth in the A-10 with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Francis Nwaokorie averaging 2.1.

The Rams have gone 2-2 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island is eighth in the A-10 with 14.6 assists per game led by Thomas averaging 5.9.

Loyola Chicago averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Rhode Island allows. Rhode Island has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Loyola Chicago have averaged.

The Ramblers and Rams meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheldon Edwards averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc.

Thomas is scoring 18.7 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

