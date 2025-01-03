Thomas leads Rhode Island against George Mason after 20-point game

George Mason Patriots (10-4, 1-0 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (11-2, 0-1 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

George Mason Patriots (10-4, 1-0 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (11-2, 0-1 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island faces George Mason after Sebastian Thomas scored 20 points in Rhode Island’s 67-55 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

The Rams are 8-0 in home games. Rhode Island scores 83.3 points while outscoring opponents by 12.1 points per game.

The Patriots have gone 1-0 against A-10 opponents. George Mason ranks second in the A-10 with 35.9 rebounds per game led by Jalen Haynes averaging 7.1.

Rhode Island’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game George Mason gives up. George Mason averages 75.1 points per game, 3.9 more than the 71.2 Rhode Island gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 17.8 points, 6.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Rams.

Darius Maddox is averaging 13.7 points for the Patriots.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Patriots: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

