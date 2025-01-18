Thomas leads Rhode Island against Davidson after 20-point game

Davidson Wildcats (12-5, 2-2 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (13-4, 2-3 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Davidson Wildcats (12-5, 2-2 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (13-4, 2-3 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -2.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island plays Davidson after Sebastian Thomas scored 20 points in Rhode Island’s 81-77 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Rams have gone 9-1 at home. Rhode Island leads the A-10 in rebounding, averaging 37.2 boards. David Fuchs leads the Rams with 7.3 rebounds.

The Wildcats have gone 2-2 against A-10 opponents. Davidson averages 9.4 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Rhode Island scores 79.8 points, 10.0 more per game than the 69.8 Davidson gives up. Davidson has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Rams.

Reed Bailey is averaging 18.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

