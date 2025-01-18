Thomas leads Bowling Green against Eastern Michigan after 22-point showing

Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-9, 1-3 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (7-9, 2-2 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-9, 1-3 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (7-9, 2-2 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -6.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts Eastern Michigan after Trey Thomas scored 22 points in Bowling Green’s 79-61 win over the Buffalo Bulls.

The Falcons are 5-3 on their home court. Bowling Green is seventh in the MAC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamai Felt averaging 2.4.

The Eagles are 1-3 in conference games. Eastern Michigan ranks sixth in the MAC shooting 32.9% from 3-point range.

Bowling Green averages 77.5 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 78.6 Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Bowling Green have averaged.

The Falcons and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Johnson is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Falcons.

Jalen Terry averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 74.7 points, 26.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

