Thomas leads Bowling Green against Ball State after 22-point game

Bowling Green Falcons (6-8, 1-1 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (7-7, 1-1 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -5.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green visits Ball State after Trey Thomas scored 22 points in Bowling Green’s 83-79 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Cardinals are 3-3 on their home court. Ball State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Falcons are 1-1 in MAC play. Bowling Green ranks sixth in the MAC scoring 33.6 points per game in the paint led by Javontae Campbell averaging 9.6.

Ball State’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Bowling Green allows. Bowling Green averages 7.1 more points per game (78.0) than Ball State gives up to opponents (70.9).

The Cardinals and Falcons match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Sebastian Gorosito is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 9.5 points.

Campbell is averaging 15.2 points and 3.4 steals for the Falcons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.