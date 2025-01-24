Thomas leads Bethune-Cookman against Jackson State after 31-point game

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-11, 4-1 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (4-14, 4-1 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-11, 4-1 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (4-14, 4-1 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman takes on Jackson State after Tre Thomas scored 31 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 73-64 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Tigers are 2-0 in home games. Jackson State is 0-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wildcats are 4-1 in conference play. Bethune-Cookman ranks second in the SWAC giving up 71.5 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

Jackson State averages 66.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 71.5 Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 10.1 per game Jackson State allows.

The Tigers and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Romelle Mansel is averaging 9.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Dorian McMillian is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Brayon Freeman is averaging 16.3 points for the Wildcats. Thomas is averaging 15.0 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 38.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

