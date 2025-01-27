Thomas leads Bethune-Cookman against Alcorn State after 20-point performance

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-12, 4-2 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (3-16, 3-3 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-12, 4-2 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (3-16, 3-3 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman faces Alcorn State after Tre Thomas scored 20 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 86-81 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Braves have gone 2-2 in home games. Alcorn State is 0-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wildcats are 4-2 in SWAC play. Bethune-Cookman is ninth in the SWAC with 10.4 assists per game led by Brayon Freeman averaging 2.4.

Alcorn State is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Bethune-Cookman allows to opponents. Bethune-Cookman averages 66.2 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 77.1 Alcorn State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keionte Cornelius is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 10.5 points. Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt is shooting 35.6% and averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games.

Freeman is averaging 16.3 points for the Wildcats. Thomas is averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

