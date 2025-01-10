Thomas, Illinois State Redbirds to host McDermott and the Northern Iowa Panthers

Northern Iowa Panthers (8-6, 3-0 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (8-6, 2-1 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Iowa Panthers (8-6, 3-0 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (8-6, 2-1 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa plays Illinois State in MVC action Friday.

The Redbirds are 4-2 in home games. Illinois State averages 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Panthers have gone 3-0 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa is seventh in the MVC allowing 69.4 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

Illinois State averages 77.3 points, 7.9 more per game than the 69.4 Northern Iowa allows. Northern Iowa scores 9.5 more points per game (77.5) than Illinois State allows (68.0).

The Redbirds and Panthers meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shannon Dowell is averaging 15.6 points for the Redbirds.

Kayba Laube is shooting 52.8% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 14.8 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

