Thomas and the UNLV Rebels take on conference foe Utah State

UNLV Rebels (11-9, 5-4 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (18-2, 8-1 MWC) Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UNLV Rebels (11-9, 5-4 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (18-2, 8-1 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -10.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mason Falslev and Utah State host Dedan Thomas Jr. and UNLV in MWC play.

The Aggies have gone 10-1 in home games. Utah State scores 82.7 points and has outscored opponents by 15.2 points per game.

The Rebels are 5-4 in MWC play. UNLV ranks ninth in the MWC with 30.7 rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Cherry averaging 5.5.

Utah State’s average of 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game UNLV allows. UNLV averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Utah State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Allen is averaging 6.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Aggies. Ian Martinez is averaging 15.9 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games.

Thomas is shooting 41.6% and averaging 16.0 points for the Rebels. Jaden Henley is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.