Thomas and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats host conference foe Alabama State

Alabama State Hornets (8-12, 4-3 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-13, 4-3 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama State Hornets (8-12, 4-3 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-13, 4-3 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Amarr Knox and Alabama State take on Tre Thomas and Bethune-Cookman on Saturday.

The Wildcats have gone 3-0 in home games. Bethune-Cookman is fifth in the SWAC with 29.4 points per game in the paint led by Brayon Freeman averaging 7.1.

The Hornets are 4-3 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State ranks fifth in the SWAC shooting 32.9% from 3-point range.

Bethune-Cookman’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Alabama State allows. Alabama State has shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Bethune-Cookman have averaged.

The Wildcats and Hornets square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman is scoring 16.3 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Wildcats. Thomas is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

CJ Hines is averaging 14.7 points for the Hornets. Knox is averaging 13.3 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.