Thomas and Sacred Heart host Siena

Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-10, 2-3 MAAC) at Siena Saints (7-9, 2-3 MAAC) Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-10, 2-3 MAAC) at Siena Saints (7-9, 2-3 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart plays Siena after Tanner Thomas scored 25 points in Sacred Heart’s 73-71 loss to the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Saints have gone 3-3 in home games. Siena gives up 72.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

The Pioneers are 2-3 in MAAC play. Sacred Heart is second in the MAAC scoring 33.1 points per game in the paint led by Amiri Stewart averaging 6.0.

Siena scores 69.3 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 74.9 Sacred Heart gives up. Sacred Heart averages 75.0 points per game, 2.4 more than the 72.6 Siena allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justice Shoats is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Saints.

Nyle Ralph-Beyer is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 8.7 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.