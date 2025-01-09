Thomas and Sacred Heart host Merrimack

Merrimack Warriors (6-8, 3-0 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-8, 2-1 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Merrimack Warriors (6-8, 3-0 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-8, 2-1 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart hosts Merrimack after Tanner Thomas scored 24 points in Sacred Heart’s 99-82 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Pioneers are 4-1 in home games. Sacred Heart is the top team in the MAAC with 33.7 points in the paint led by Amiri Stewart averaging 6.0.

The Warriors are 3-0 in conference play. Merrimack has a 3-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Sacred Heart makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Merrimack has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Merrimack averages 63.8 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 75.6 Sacred Heart allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mekhi Conner is averaging 8.2 points and five assists for the Pioneers.

Adam Clark is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Warriors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 24.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

