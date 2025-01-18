Thomas’ 22 lead Bethune-Cookman over Mississippi Valley State 83-58

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tre Thomas’ 22 points helped Bethune-Cookman defeat Mississippi Valley State 83-58 on Saturday night. Thomas…

Thomas shot 9 for 12, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Wildcats (6-11, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Daniel Rouzan added 13 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 2 for 3 from the free-throw line while grabbing five rebounds. Gianni Hunt shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Alvin Stredic Jr. led the way for the Delta Devils (2-16, 0-5) with 19 points. Donovan Sanders added 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals for Mississippi Valley State. Arthur Tate also had 10 points. The loss was the Delta Devils’ ninth straight.

