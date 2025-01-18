Thomas’ 19 lead UNLV over San Diego State 76-68

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Dedan Thomas Jr.’s 19 points helped UNLV defeat San Diego State 76-68 on Saturday night. Thomas…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Dedan Thomas Jr.’s 19 points helped UNLV defeat San Diego State 76-68 on Saturday night.

Thomas also had five assists for the Rebels (11-7, 5-2 Mountain West Conference). Brooklyn Hicks scored 13 points while going 5 of 7 and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line. Jaden Henley shot 2 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Miles Byrd led the Aztecs (11-5, 4-3) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Nicholas Boyd added 16 points for San Diego State. BJ Davis had 10 points and four steals.

UNLV led San Diego State at the half, 31-23, with Jailen Bedford (eight points) its high scorer before the break. Thomas scored a team-high 12 points after the break.

