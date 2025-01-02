Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Theodosiou and Loyola (MD)…

Theodosiou and Loyola (MD) host Holy Cross

The Associated Press

January 2, 2025, 3:43 AM

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-6) at Holy Cross Crusaders (8-5)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crusaders -2.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) visits Holy Cross after Jacob Theodosiou scored 22 points in Loyola (MD)’s 84-65 loss to the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Crusaders have gone 3-1 at home. Holy Cross is 3-4 against opponents over .500.

The Greyhounds have gone 3-4 away from home. Loyola (MD) ranks second in the Patriot League scoring 32.9 points per game in the paint led by Milos Ilic averaging 10.7.

Holy Cross is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.3% Loyola (MD) allows to opponents. Loyola (MD)’s 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Holy Cross has allowed to its opponents (45.0%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Green is shooting 43.5% and averaging 13.8 points for the Crusaders.

Ilic is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Greyhounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Greyhounds: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up