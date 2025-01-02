Theodosiou and Loyola (MD) host Holy Cross

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-6) at Holy Cross Crusaders (8-5) Worcester, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crusaders -2.5;…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-6) at Holy Cross Crusaders (8-5)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crusaders -2.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) visits Holy Cross after Jacob Theodosiou scored 22 points in Loyola (MD)’s 84-65 loss to the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Crusaders have gone 3-1 at home. Holy Cross is 3-4 against opponents over .500.

The Greyhounds have gone 3-4 away from home. Loyola (MD) ranks second in the Patriot League scoring 32.9 points per game in the paint led by Milos Ilic averaging 10.7.

Holy Cross is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.3% Loyola (MD) allows to opponents. Loyola (MD)’s 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Holy Cross has allowed to its opponents (45.0%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Green is shooting 43.5% and averaging 13.8 points for the Crusaders.

Ilic is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Greyhounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Greyhounds: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.