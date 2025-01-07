Thelwell leads Iowa against Nebraska after 25-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -3.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa plays Nebraska after Drew Thelwell scored 25 points in Iowa’s 116-85 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Hawkeyes are 8-1 in home games. Iowa averages 89.4 points and has outscored opponents by 12.3 points per game.

The Cornhuskers are 2-1 in Big Ten play. Nebraska has a 9-2 record against teams over .500.

Iowa averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 8.5 per game Nebraska gives up. Nebraska has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 46.4% shooting opponents of Iowa have averaged.

The Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Freeman is shooting 65.2% and averaging 16.8 points for the Hawkeyes.

Brice Williams is shooting 49.1% and averaging 18.8 points for the Cornhuskers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 90.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 9-1, averaging 76.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.