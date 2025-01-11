Thames leads UL Monroe against Arkansas State after 24-point outing

Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-7, 3-1 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (6-9, 2-2 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-7, 3-1 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (6-9, 2-2 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe faces Arkansas State after Meloney Thames scored 24 points in UL Monroe’s 84-75 win against the Southern Miss Eagles.

The Warhawks have gone 4-3 in home games. UL Monroe is third in the Sun Belt with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Sakyia White averaging 4.8.

The Red Wolves are 3-1 in Sun Belt play. Arkansas State is fifth in the Sun Belt with 13.8 assists per game led by Crislyn Rose averaging 4.1.

UL Monroe averages 68.7 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 65.5 Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State’s 38.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than UL Monroe has given up to its opponents (42.0%).

The Warhawks and Red Wolves match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: White is averaging 8.3 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Warhawks.

Kyanna Morgan is shooting 33.1% and averaging 9.6 points for the Red Wolves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Red Wolves: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.