Texas Tech visits Houston, looks to end road losing streak

Texas Tech Red Raiders (13-7, 2-5 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (5-13, 1-6 Big 12)

Houston; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech will try to end its three-game road losing streak when the Red Raiders face Houston.

The Cougars have gone 5-4 at home. Houston is 2-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Red Raiders are 2-5 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Houston is shooting 36.3% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 41.2% Texas Tech allows to opponents. Texas Tech’s 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Houston has given up to its opponents (43.0%).

The Cougars and Red Raiders face off Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gia Cooke is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Laila Blair is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jasmine Shavers is averaging 14.9 points and 1.8 steals for the Red Raiders. Bailey Maupin is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Red Raiders: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

