Texas Tech faces Houston, aims to end road skid

Texas Tech Red Raiders (13-7, 2-5 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (5-13, 1-6 Big 12)

Houston; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech visits Houston looking to stop its three-game road skid.

The Cougars have gone 5-4 at home. Houston is 2-11 against opponents over .500.

The Red Raiders are 2-5 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

Houston is shooting 36.3% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 41.2% Texas Tech allows to opponents. Texas Tech’s 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Houston has given up to its opponents (43.0%).

The Cougars and Red Raiders meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Blair averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Jasmine Shavers is averaging 14.9 points and 1.8 steals for the Red Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Red Raiders: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

