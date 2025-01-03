Texas State visits Tate and Appalachian State

Texas State Bobcats (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-7, 0-2 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 1…

Texas State Bobcats (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-7, 0-2 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State plays Texas State after Myles Tate scored 20 points in Appalachian State’s 69-61 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Mountaineers are 4-2 on their home court. Appalachian State is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bobcats are 1-1 in Sun Belt play. Texas State averages 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.

Appalachian State scores 69.3 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 68.7 Texas State allows. Texas State has shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Appalachian State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tate is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Mountaineers.

Tyler Morgan is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

