Texas State visits Appalachian State after Tate’s 20-point showing

Texas State Bobcats (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-7, 0-2 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -1; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State faces Texas State after Myles Tate scored 20 points in Appalachian State’s 69-61 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Mountaineers are 4-2 in home games. Appalachian State scores 69.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Bobcats are 1-1 in Sun Belt play. Texas State is second in the Sun Belt scoring 76.6 points per game and is shooting 47.9%.

Appalachian State’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Texas State allows. Texas State averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Appalachian State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalil Beaubrun is averaging 8.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Mountaineers.

Tyler Morgan is scoring 15.2 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

