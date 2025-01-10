Texas State hosts South Alabama after Leggett’s 20-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (4-11, 0-4 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (7-7, 1-3 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 3…

South Alabama Jaguars (4-11, 0-4 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (7-7, 1-3 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama visits Texas State after Rachel Leggett scored 20 points in South Alabama’s 76-50 loss to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Bobcats have gone 2-6 in home games. Texas State allows 65.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Jaguars are 0-4 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama is 2-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Texas State averages 63.4 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 71.9 South Alabama gives up. South Alabama averages 62.5 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 65.1 Texas State gives up.

The Bobcats and Jaguars square off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Terrell is scoring 9.3 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Bobcats.

Daniela Gonzalez is averaging 10.2 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 62.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 61.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

