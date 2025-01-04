Texas State hosts Kozlova and JMU

James Madison Dukes (10-4, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (7-5, 1-1 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 3…

James Madison Dukes (10-4, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (7-5, 1-1 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU takes on Texas State after Kseniia Kozlova scored 24 points in JMU’s 68-63 victory over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Bobcats have gone 2-4 in home games. Texas State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dukes are 2-0 against Sun Belt opponents. JMU ranks ninth in the Sun Belt shooting 27.2% from 3-point range.

Texas State averages 64.8 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 63.5 JMU gives up. JMU averages 68.3 points per game, 4.5 more than the 63.8 Texas State gives up.

The Bobcats and Dukes match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Foster is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 9.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and two steals.

Zakiya Stephenson is averaging 4.8 points for the Dukes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 37.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

