Texas State faces Southern Miss after Pope’s 20-point showing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (8-10, 3-3 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (10-8, 3-3 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Saturday,…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (8-10, 3-3 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (10-8, 3-3 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State plays Southern Miss after Tylan Pope scored 20 points in Texas State’s 94-80 win against the Georgia State Panthers.

The Bobcats have gone 6-1 in home games. Texas State ranks ninth in the Sun Belt with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Morgan averaging 2.4.

The Golden Eagles are 3-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss ranks second in the Sun Belt with 14.8 assists per game led by Neftali Alvarez averaging 3.5.

Texas State makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Southern Miss has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). Southern Miss averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Texas State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drue Drinnon averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 51.1% from beyond the arc.

Alvarez is averaging 10.8 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.