Texas Southern visits UAPB after Bradley’s 35-point game

Texas Southern Tigers (4-11, 1-1 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-12, 0-2 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB plays Texas Southern after Doctor Bradley scored 35 points in UAPB’s 93-91 loss to the Alabama State Hornets.

The Golden Lions are 3-0 on their home court. UAPB ranks second in the SWAC with 14.4 assists per game led by Christian Moore averaging 4.9.

The Tigers are 1-1 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern gives up 80.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.4 points per game.

UAPB’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 10.6 per game Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern averages 71.7 points per game, 21.0 fewer points than the 92.7 UAPB allows to opponents.

The Golden Lions and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is averaging 11.8 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Lions.

Kenny Hunter is averaging 9.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 2-8, averaging 77.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.4 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

